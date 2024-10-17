Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COTY. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Coty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Coty has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

