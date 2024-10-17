Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coty traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2025392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Get Coty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COTY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty Stock Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after buying an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Coty by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,955,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 780,685 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.