Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $73,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Coursera Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Coursera has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

