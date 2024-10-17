Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY24 guidance at $2.63-2.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.630-2.680 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

