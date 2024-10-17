Creative Planning Acquires 144 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,136,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 227,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

DORM stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,981.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

