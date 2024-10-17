Creative Planning Acquires 31,103 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Creative Planning grew its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 2,293.5% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 458,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 439,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.