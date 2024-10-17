Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 3,053 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $166.23 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

