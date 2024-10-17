Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,206,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,521 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a current ratio of 76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 598,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,162.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 598,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,162.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,153.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

