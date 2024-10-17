Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Creative Planning grew its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.63.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -370.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

