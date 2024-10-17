Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,631 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after buying an additional 545,129 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,100,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 383,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,159,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.91. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

