Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after buying an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after buying an additional 447,743 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $17,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 575,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,363,589.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,357.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.00 and a beta of 0.62.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

