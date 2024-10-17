Creative Planning Buys 3,285 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

