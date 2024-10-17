Creative Planning Buys 330 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after buying an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,722,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,843.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.