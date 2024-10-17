Creative Planning Buys 612 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 116.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at $433,913.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $449.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $452.42.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

