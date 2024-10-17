Creative Planning Buys 680 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $115.65 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

