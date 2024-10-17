Creative Planning Buys 7,348 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

