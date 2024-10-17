Creative Planning Buys 851 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NWE opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

