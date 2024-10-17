Creative Planning Buys 997 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39,786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FNCL opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $67.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.