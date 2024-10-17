Creative Planning Buys Shares of 22,347 Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

MRTN stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

