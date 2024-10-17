Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,718,000 after buying an additional 44,548 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

