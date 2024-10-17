Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $85,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $179,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.39%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

