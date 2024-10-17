Creative Planning Grows Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REX opened at $46.30 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $810.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

