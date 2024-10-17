Creative Planning Has $359,000 Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.