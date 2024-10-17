Creative Planning Has $372,000 Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,737,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,753 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.53. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.