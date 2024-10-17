Creative Planning Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Creative Planning increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after acquiring an additional 223,497 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $5,149,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 103.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 112,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 56,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of CAKE opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

