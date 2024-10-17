Creative Planning Has $400,000 Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visa Foundation bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,197,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,621 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,620,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

MQ opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

