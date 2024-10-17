Creative Planning Has $406,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Creative Planning cut its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 273.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.9% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of SITE opened at $147.31 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

