Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Adient were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Adient by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 108,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 72,428 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 171.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

