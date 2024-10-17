Creative Planning Lowers Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 36.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $290.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.49 and its 200-day moving average is $279.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,227,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,607.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.