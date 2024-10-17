Creative Planning Makes New Investment in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGR. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,581,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 262,451 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,352,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.

BGR stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

