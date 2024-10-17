Creative Planning Purchases 1,131 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Creative Planning raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 251.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 708,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 506,510 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 89.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 68,468 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

