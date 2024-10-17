Creative Planning Sells 1,418 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Creative Planning cut its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $350.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

