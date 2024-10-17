Creative Planning Sells 1,636 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 5.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 52.6% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Biohaven by 114.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.82 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

