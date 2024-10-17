Creative Planning Sells 275 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 208,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,841.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

CATY opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.