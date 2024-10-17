Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $156,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $242,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24,850.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $480.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 19.15 and a current ratio of 19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.42. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $379.77 and a fifty-two week high of $616.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.84.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $3.09. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $538.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total value of $541,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,450 shares in the company, valued at $33,577,694.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

