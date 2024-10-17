CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $75.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

