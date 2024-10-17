Critical Analysis: NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) vs. Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -290.66% -102.63% -25.70% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alector and NKGen Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $55.28 million 9.07 -$130.39 million ($1.38) -3.77 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 88.75 -$82.94 million ($5.08) -0.05

Analyst Ratings

NKGen Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NKGen Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alector and NKGen Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alector currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 241.35%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alector has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alector beats NKGen Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

