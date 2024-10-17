Critical Contrast: MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) vs. MyDx (OTCMKTS:MYDX)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) and MyDx (OTCMKTS:MYDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MKS Instruments and MyDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments 0 4 7 1 2.75 MyDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

MKS Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $141.09, suggesting a potential upside of 36.35%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than MyDx.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments $3.58 billion 1.94 -$1.84 billion ($26.69) -3.88 MyDx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MKS Instruments and MyDx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MyDx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MKS Instruments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of MKS Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MKS Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MKS Instruments and MyDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments 0.25% 14.91% 3.97% MyDx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MKS Instruments beats MyDx on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments. The VSD segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The PSD segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The MSD segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About MyDx

MyDx, Inc. is a science and technology company, which engages in the development and deployment of products and services in the areas of consumer products, data analytics, biopharmaceutical, and software as a service. Its product, MyDx, is a patented multiuse hand-held chemical analyzer designed to help consumers and professional test for pesticides in food, chemicals in water, toxins in the air, and safety and potency of cannabis samples. The company was founded by Daniel Rida Yazbeck on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

