Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.27% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $421,807.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.