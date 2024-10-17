Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,460 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

