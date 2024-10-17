Cwm LLC Acquires 21,457 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $85,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

