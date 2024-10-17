Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,131 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 273,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 29.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,399,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $115.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

