Cwm LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 330,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,166,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Universal Display by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.0 %

Universal Display stock opened at $201.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.07. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

