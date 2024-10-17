Cwm LLC Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $158.09 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

