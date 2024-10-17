Cwm LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 106,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $256.54 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

