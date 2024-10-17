CX Institutional Boosts Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 7,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 340,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 335,599 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 627,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 206,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of CRC opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.41%.

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,953. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

