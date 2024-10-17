CX Institutional Buys 2,366 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PayPal were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

