CX Institutional Buys 377 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

CX Institutional grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 300.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $136.85 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

