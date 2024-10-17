CX Institutional Buys Shares of 2,476 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $214.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $214.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

