CX Institutional Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $583.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $584.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $558.65 and a 200-day moving average of $546.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

